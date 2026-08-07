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Duterte slams Castro, says Palace spox must be professional

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Vice President Sara Duterte (Photo by Mark Balmores)

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday, Aug. 6, called on Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro to maintain professionalism when speaking on behalf of the Office of the President.

Duterte’s remarks came after Castro dismissed her earlier claims as “baseless” and “nonsense,” particularly her allegation that the Marcos administration had aided the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Si Claire Castro is a spokesperson of the President and the Office of the President,” Duterte said in an interview after attending the Kadayawan Festival Thanksgiving Mass in Davao City.

“By the fact na spokesperson ka at may seal ng Office of the President diyan, dapat maging professional ka sa mga sinasabi mo.”

She stressed that government spokespersons are held to a higher standard than private individuals, noting that they cannot freely express personal opinions when representing the President.

“Kapag may seal sa likod mo, sa harap mo, kung ano yung professionalism na hinihingi galing doon sa opisina na ’yun, yun dapat ipakita at ibigay mo sa taong bayan,” Duterte added.

 

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