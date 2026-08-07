PH squad wraps up successful Asian meet with silver, bronze haul

TAGAYTAY – The Philippines capped its successful campaign at the close of the 10th Aero Gymnastics Asian Championships presented by the Philippine Sports Commission Friday, Aug. 7, with a silver in the team senior aero dance and bronze in the senior mixed pair events at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome here.

Performing to the lively music from a collage of Filipino ethnic dances to the famous “Budots” beat, the Filipino campaigners sprang a pleasant surprise in their international debut in scoring 16.60 points in securing the silver medal.

Seasoned national veterans Arcanio Cadlos and Charmaine Dolar led the squad also composed of Enrico Ostia, James Dominick Yray, Jhon Jeoffrey Cañones, siblings Dorothy Grace and Danielle Asuncion and Princess Johanna Pama behind powerhouse Vietnam (17.250).

The PH squad edged the Mongolian squad by .250 of a point in taking the bronze with a tally of 16.475 points in the competition backed by the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corp.

Cadlos and Dolar, 33rd Thailand Southeast Asian Games silver medalists last year, returned to floor and secured their second medal in the meet with a bronze in their pet event with a tally of 18.30 points behind the 1-2 finish of the Vietnamese.

In overnight results, the country bagged another bronze in the youth aero dance event with a score of 16.700 points in the tournament also backed by the Tagaytay City government led by Mayor Brent Tolentino.

Enoch Ryan, Jan Basmayor, Mikhaela Ladaran, Sean Emmanuel, Leona Shendrach, Jane Hallel Ramos, Anne Miguel Martin, Casey Meniano, Nathalya Facultad and Anne Haizzah Meniano composed the PH team.

“Super happy kami kasi lahat ng sacrifices namin naging sulit. Super unexpected kasi last entry po kami pagkatapos nag-silver po,” said Pama in savoring her first gold medal in international play.

In all, hosts delivered one gold, one silver and three bronze medals in two-day meet organized by the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines and sanctioned by the Asian Gymnastics Union.

“Masaya na po ako at naka silver and bronze kami sa senior events. Pinaghandaan namin talaga ito,” noted national coach Alena Rius of the strong stint of her wards.

“Lalung-lalo na po yung bronze ni Charmaine and Arcenio kasi mga world-rated yung Vietnamese na nag-gold and silver kaya malaking bagay yung medalyang talaga,” Rius added.

On the other hand, GAP president Cynthia Carrion was delighted by how the competition that drew 12 Asian countries and close to 500 athletes and officials ran smoothly.

“This is a credit to our organizing team, and most of all the participants we talked to gave us the thumbs up. We really stepped for this one,” said Carrion, who was also delighted by how the National performed beyond her expectations.

“We gave them the opportunity performing in front of the hometown crowd and I am glad that they delivered superbly despite our modest expectations. Thiey competed against the best in Asia and performed well,” she added.

Caption: The Philippine aero senior dance squad wows ’em on the way to the silver medal in the 10th Aero Gymnastics Asian Championships at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome in Tagaytay City.