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EJ Obiena shows why he loves Germany so much

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
EJ Obiena (AP/File Photo)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

EJ Obiena showed his readiness to defend his Asian Games title after capturing the gold medal in the International Stabhochsprung Meeting in Jockgrim, Germany on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The two-time Olympian cleared 5.83 meters, dominating the 12-player field on his way to his second straight tournament gold medal.

Last week, he ruled the International Stabhochsprung Meeting in Domplatz in Halberstadt also in Germany.

Qatar’s Siefeldin Abdelsalam also cleared the same height at 5.83m, but settled for the silver medal via countback.

Olympian Ersu Sasma of Turkey bagged the bronze with 5.77m.

“Was far from smooth competition and some struggles during warm up and earlier bars but happy to scrape an 80 bar. We continue to work and now a few (trainings) in before we go again,” Obiena wrote on social media.

Obiena skipped the opening 5.30m height and entered the competition at 5.45m, clearing the bar on his second attempt.

He then sailed through 5.60m and 5.70m, building enough momentum to skip 5.77m and go for 5.83m, which he topped on his first try.

After passing on 5.88m, Obiena raised the bar to 5.93m but was unsuccessful.

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