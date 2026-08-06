Deadly as Eala, Centeno topples two rivals, nears billiards history

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Although overshadowed by Alex Eala’s immense popularity, Chezka Centeno is making great strides, too.

As ruthless as Eala, Centeno knocked off two opponents in a single day to secure a return trip to the finals of the 2026 WPA Women’s 10-Ball World Championship in Rome, Italy on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The Zamboanga City standout first overcame Chihiro Kawahara of Japan, 4-3, 4-1, 3-4, 4-0, in the quarterfinals before edging 2024 finalist Seo Seoa of Japan, 4-0, 4-3, 4-3, for a spot in the finals.

The win arranged the 27-year-old Filipina a championship match against last year’s semifinalist Margarita Fefilova, who earlier bested Taiwanese rivals Chen Chia Hua, 0-4, 4-2, 4-3, 2-4, 4-2, and 2022 champion Chou Chieh-Yu, 4-2, 4-3, 4-3.

Another victory would secure Centeno a historic third world 10-ball title and become the first player to win back-to-back crowns. She first won in 2023.

After Centeno claimed the opening set with ease, the next match was decided by a costly error by Seoa in the deciding rack of the second.

Needing only the 9- and 10-ball to even the match, Seoa scratched after cutting the 9-ball into the center pocket, allowing Centeno to take a 2-0 lead instead of leveling the score. The Filipina never looked back from there to close out the victory.

Last year’s finalist Rubilen Amit, meanwhile, bowed out in the quarterfinals after falling to Seoa, 4-2, 4-1, 4-3, in a hard-fought match that denied the possibility of an all-Filipino semifinal showdown.

The $200,000 tournament drew 64 players across the globe to fight for the trophy and the $55,000 (around P3.3 million) top purse.