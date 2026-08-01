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Mayor Isko to vendors: Clean up Fusion Alley or face closure

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno warns food vendors against violating city regulations, stressing that business permits come with the responsibility to follow cleanliness and public order rules. (Photo courtesy of Manila PIO)

By DIANN CALUCIN

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has ordered vendors at Fusion Alley in Sampaloc to clean up the popular food strip along Delos Reyes Street following a student’s complaint about noise and sanitation.

“Matapos nating marinig ang reklamo ng isang estudyante, agad po nating ipinatawag ang mga manininda sa Fusion Alley sa Sampaloc,” Domagoso said.

The mayor stressed that the city is not ignoring concerns from residents and students living nearby.

“Hindi po natin binabalewala ang reklamo ng iilan. Nakisuyo po tayo sa mga manininda na panatilihing malinis ang lugar at iwasan ang sobrang ingay upang hindi makaperwisyo sa mga nakatira sa paligid,” he added.

As part of the cleanup, tents were temporarily removed to allow thorough flushing of the area. Domagoso warned that vendors who fail to maintain cleanliness could face closure.

“Malinaw ang aking bilin: kapag nakita kong marumi ang paligid ay kaagad ko silang ipapasara,” he said.

He also directed the Department of Public Services (DEPS) to collect garbage earlier in the day.

“Hindi lang po gobyerno ang may responsibilidad. Kailangan din ng kusang disiplina at pakikiisa ng bawat manininda,” Domagoso noted.

The mayor emphasized that the city aims to balance livelihood opportunities with public order.

“Ang hanap natin ay balanse, may kabuhayan ang ating mga kababayan, ngunit maayos at malinis pa rin ang kapaligiran,” he said.

 

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