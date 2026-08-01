Gun-wielding man nabbed in QC after fight with wife

By Trixee Rosel

A 47‑year‑old man was arrested Thursday night, July 30, after allegedly brandishing a homemade firearm and threatening residents in Barangay Bagong Pag‑asa, Quezon City, following a quarrel with his wife.

Police said the suspect stormed out of his house around 9 p.m., shouting and causing panic among neighbors.

Witnesses claimed he pointed the improvised weapon at several residents, prompting them to seek help from District Mobile Force Battalion personnel nearby.

Responding officers subdued the suspect and seized the firearm along with a live 12‑gauge shotgun shell.

Records showed he had prior cases for alarms and scandals, resistance and disobedience to authorities, and grave threats.

He now faces fresh complaints for alarms and scandals, grave threats, and violation of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.