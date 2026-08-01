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Las Piñas school stabbing: 13-year-old student killed by classmate

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Police maintain a strong presence at Las Piñas National High School after Friday’s fatal stabbing, as authorities and school officials work to safeguard students, teachers, and staff. (Photo from Las Piñas National High School FB)

By JEAN FERNANDO

A 13-year-old student was fatally stabbed by his 14-year-old classmate inside Las Piñas National High School on Friday afternoon, July 31, following an argument.

Las Piñas City police chief Col. Fermin Armendarez identified the victim only as “ADO,” a resident of Barangay Daniel Fajardo.

He sustained a stab wound to the chest and was rushed to Las Piñas District Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.

The suspect, “MJE,” a resident of Barangay Talon Dos, was taken into custody and later turned over to the Bahay Pag-asa youth care facility of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, in line with procedures for children in conflict with the law.

Police said the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of the school, outside Room 401.

Initial investigation showed the two argued during recess, allegedly over change from a bottled water purchase at the canteen.

The suspect then drew a balisong (folding knife) and stabbed the victim once before school staff and responding officers intervened.

Investigators are still determining the circumstances surrounding the attack.

In a statement, Las Piñas National High School expressed condolences to the victim’s family and assured that psychological first aid, counseling, and other psychosocial support will be provided to students and staff.

School officials said they are coordinating closely with police and other agencies as the probe continues.

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