It’s back-toback for James Yap and Iloilo’s Hua Siong at FCAAI

Two-time PBA MVP James Yap, Rhagnee Sinco and Ken Bono starred in a decisive third quarter breakaway and Iloilo’s Hua Siong College defeated Xavier School, 72-57, in the rubber match to keep the 40-years division title in the Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. (FCAAI) on Friday, July 31, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Atoning for a dismal 9-point output in Game 2 where he missed all his 11 3-point attempts, Yap scored four of his game-high 23 points in the third which Bono and Sinco matched to turn a tight contest into another rout that extended their reign to another year.

Yap’s triple to start off the payoff period proved to be the game changer as Lamtex Pipes-backed Hua Siong took a commanding 59-43 lead and never looked back.

The Golden Stallions, backed by Powersox and AcroCity, did try to mount a comeback, but it was nipped in the bud by Yap and compony.

Yap also had five rebound res and three assists in more than 32 minutes of action to win the Finals MVP award.

The absence of former Rain or Shine star Chris Tiu due to a hamstring injury hurt Xavier’s bid the most as no one could provide the numbers the school icon routinely dished out in the past, including 17 in the team’s stunning 75-72 win in Game 1.

Just like last season, Hua Siong won the series, 2-1. They forced a knockout match after a convincing 79-49 victory in Game 2.

Held to just 8 points the last time after coming late in the game, Bono added 20 points and 16 boards while Sinco and tournament MVP Jaypee Belencion tallied 9 points each.

Hounded by Hua Siong’s defenders right from the start, Joseph Yeo was held to just 12 points on 4-of-20 shooting. Bon Syiaco led Xavier with 16 points and 9 boards.

Next for the league, which has the backing of Smart Sports, Tanduay Athletics, Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Yong Kee Roasting House, 1118 Autospa, and TCL, is the 45 years old division