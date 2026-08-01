Centeno, Amit forge early duel after downing rivals at World 10-Ball

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Defending champion Chezka Centeno and Rubilen Amit hurdled their respective opening-round assignments to set up an early blockbuster showdown in the 2026 WPA Women’s 10-Ball Championship in Rome, Italy on Friday, July 31.

Coming off an inspiring World 8-Ball victory just days earlier, Centeno bounced back from a second-set stumble to defeat China’s Fu Xiaofang, 4-1, 0-4, 4-1, while Amit likewise recovered from a sluggish start to turn back Germany’s Ina Kaplan, 2-4, 4-1, 4-1.

Their victories arranged a second-round clash in the tournament’s double-elimination group stage, which was being played at press time.

Interestingly, it was a rematch of last year’s finals where Centeno prevailed after a little more than three hours, 4-1, 2-4, 4-2, 3-4, 4-2.

Both Filipinas are bidding for a historic third women’s 10-ball world title. Centeno previously ruled the event in 2023, while Amit won the inaugural championship in 2009 before adding a second crown in 2013.

The tournament – offering a total pot of $200,000 (around P12.3 million) with $55,000 (around P3.3 million) going to the winner — gathered 64 elite players from around the world.