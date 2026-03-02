Remulla admits meeting ICC representatives to discuss witness protection

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla admitted that he met with personnel of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at his residence in Makati City in 2025, after being introduced to them by former senator Antonio Trillanes.

At the time, Remulla was serving as secretary of the Department of Justice (DOJ), though he said he could no longer recall the exact date of the meeting.

In an interview with GMA News on Monday, March 2, he explained that the discussion with the ICC representatives focused on ensuring protection for witnesses in the case filed against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“We had an agreement that the witnesses should be protected,” Remulla said.

When asked about the propriety of the meeting, Remulla replied: “Bakit hindi?”

He emphasized that the witnesses are Filipinos and that his priority was to keep them safe. “Ang nakasalalay dito ay buhay ng mga testigo,” he added.

Remulla’s meeting with ICC personnel was part of the affidavit submitted by 18 former Marines, who claimed that they delivered about ₱805 billion to more than 30 government officials, including President Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. While confirming that the report about the meeting at his house was true, Remulla said his office still has to verify the other claims.

He explained that his office plans to ask the former Marines’ lawyer, Levi Baligod, to have his clients submit 18 separate affidavits to provide a clearer picture of their allegations.

“Pinagtagpi-tagpi kasi ang kuwento ng isa’t isa,” he said, pointing out that “that was wrong.”

“Their allegations are serious. I want to get the affidavits of each one of them,” he added.

In an earlier interview following the submission of the affidavits, Baligod said those named could be charged with violations of Republic Act No. 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and RA 6713, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Baligod also noted that charges of malversation of public funds and bribery could be filed. (Czarina Nicole Ong)