India’s Sonna stuns favored compatriot, books title shot

India’s Ginpaul Sonna pulled off the biggest upset of the men’s singles draw, defeating compatriot and fourth seed Alap Mishra, 21-18, 21-17, to move within one win of the Philippine International Challenge 2026 title, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong City.

The 20-year-old shuttler from Delhi came out strong from the opening rally, holding off the more experienced Mishra in the first game to seize the early advantage.

Riding the momentum of that opening-set victory, Sonna — already a champion at this level after winning last year’s Telangana International Challenge — stayed composed in a tightly contested second game before closing out the match in just under 39 minutes.

Sonna will face fellow Indian Aryamann Tandon, who edged compatriot Pranay Katta, 22-20, 24-22, for the championship of the tournament backed by the MVP Sports Foundation, Smart, PLDT, Yonex, Sunrise, Maynilad, Cignal, MWell, Jollibee, Milksha, and Telescoop.

“I feel really great; it’s my first final outside of my country, so it was a really great experience, and I hope to play well in the finals,” said the recently crowned YONEX-SUNRISE V.V. Natu Memorial All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament champion.

With the rallies keeping spectators on the edge of their seats, Sonna drew loud cheers from the Filipino crowd and said the support fueled his performance.

“The crowd was quite supportive; they are all cheering for me. And yeah, I really like that. It’s really fun playing here,” the Indian upstart shared.

PSC Chairman Pato Gregorio reaffirmed the agency’s continued support for the tournament, saying, “The Philippine International Challenge is a premier badminton spectacle that unites grassroots development with international exposure. It is a launchpad for Filipino shuttlers to rise, inspire communities, and strengthen the foundation of Philippine sports.”

Gregorio also emphasized the importance of bringing high-level international tournaments to the country.

“Our mission is clear: to give Filipino athletes the stage they deserve and to show the world that the Philippines is ready to host competitions of the highest caliber. Every rally played here is a step toward that vision,” Gregorio shared.

“With over 28 countries represented, this tournament positions the Philippines as a true hub for world-class competition. This is sports tourism at its finest, with athletes, fans, and federations discovering our nation through the power of sports,” he added.

In the women’s singles, top seed Tidapron Kleebyeesun will face Saranuk Vitidsarn in an all-Thai final.

Kleebyeesun opened the day’s action with a 21-15, 21-11 victory over fellow Thai Anyapat Phichitpreechasak, while Vitidsarn rallied past Yataweemin Ketklieng, 10-21, 21-19, 21-16, in the other semifinal.

In mixed doubles, Thailand’s Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Fungfa Korpthammakit will square off against Malaysia’s Goh Boon Zhe and Dania Sofia for the title.

Horbanluekit and Korpthammakit outlasted fellow Thais Thanadol Yunmongkol and Nattamon Laisuan, 17-21, 21-15, 21-19, while Goh and Sofia defeated Thailand’s Kitipat Karnnithiwat and Sunisa Lekjura, 21-18, 21-14.

All championship matches will be streamed live and free on the PusoP.Com website and app. Fans can also catch the action on the Smart Sports Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as the Pilipinas Live app.