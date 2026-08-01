BEYOND SHOWBIZ: Dingdong Dantes on how he keeps his family safe, secure

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Despite his hectic schedule as an actor, television host and entrepreneur, Dingdong Dantes says his most important job begins the moment he gets home.

The Kapuso star recently opened up about how he approaches fatherhood, saying that being the head of the family means making sure their home is not only comfortable but also prepared for life’s uncertainties.

“We all want to think of ways on how to save, lalo na sa monthly bills o anumang gastusin,” Dingdong said.

Like many Filipino families, he said they have become more conscious of how they use electricity.

“Pwede kang maging efficient pero may kailangan kang gawin. Papatayin mo ‘yan, hindi mo gagamitin ‘yung ganito.”

More than saving on utility bills, however, Dingdong said what matters most is spending time together as a family.

“Hanggang ngayon, we like sleeping in one room. Pero again, hindi lang dahil sa gusto naming makatipid. Gusto naming makasama ang isa’t isa.”

The actor said their setup allows them to enjoy each other’s company despite everyone’s busy schedules.

Dingdong added that one of his biggest responsibilities as a father is making sure their home can withstand unexpected situations.

“Malaking bagay din as the head of the family to think of ways on how to make things efficient and easy for the household, how to make things reliable and future-proof,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of preparing for disruptions that can affect everyday life.

“As a father, mahalagang isipin natin ang preparedness of our home. Hindi lang preparedness pagdating sa mga disaster, kundi pati sa mga bagay na alam nating magdi-disrupt sa ating tahanan.”

According to Dingdong, today’s families depend heavily on electricity for communication, work, education and daily household activities, making it important to have reliable backup systems in place.

“Bukod sa pagtitipid at kung sakaling mawalan ng electricity, malaking bagay na alam mong may backup ka. Alam mong handa ka kung magkaroon ng brownout o sakuna. It’s good to know na you’re rest assured na may ganitong technology na backup.”

Dingdong shared his thoughts while attending an event where he was introduced as the newest ambassador of Marstek Philippines, a company that offers smart home energy storage and backup power solutions.

For the actor, however, the decision goes beyond adopting new technology. It is another way of fulfilling what he considers his most important role, making sure his family’s home remains safe, secure and ready for whatever comes their way.