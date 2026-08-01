Alas Girls embrace challenge at FIVB U17 World Championship

Alas Pilipinas Girls leave for Chile this week determined to embrace the biggest challenge of their young careers at the FIVB Volleyball Girls U17 World Championship.

The Philippine youth squad will compete against some of the world’s top teams in the August 6 to 16 tournament, carrying confidence built from its breakthrough qualification in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Women’s U16 Championship.

Despite facing traditional volleyball powers, the Filipinas—supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission insist they are approaching the tournament without fear.

“Pare-parehas lang po kami nagttrating at magkaka-aga lang kami, so dapat wag kami matakot at ipakita lang naming kung ano pong meron sa team,” UST standout Megan Hernandez said.

Leading scorer Xyz Rayco, who starred in the AVC U16 Championship, echoed that mindset.

“Kailangan ipakita namin na palaban kami,” Rayco said.

Assistant coach Oliver Balse believes the team can match up with taller opponents through skill and preparation.

“Sa age-group, kahit ibang lahi, pare-pareho pa. Merong taller players of course, but skills makakatapat tayo sa kanila,” Balse said.

The Philippines is bracketed in Pool B with China, Mexico, Peru, Tunisia and Venezuela.

National University’s Khaira Manzano, Irish May Mahinay, Frances Dianne Ramos and Jhaynna Bulandres are also on the squad with Bacolod Tay Tung’s Madele Gale, King’s Montessori School’s Sharina Lleses, Caera Celis of St. John’s Institute, Ateneo’s Resty Jane Olaguir and Jhenica Sadia, UST’s Taj Arkhea Teves, Nadeth Herbon of Leyte National High School and Jello Andrea Mauricio of San Felipe Neri Catholic School.

Host Chile heads Pool A featuring Czechia, Egypt, Thailand, Turkiye and the US.

Pool C has Argentina, Brazil, Croatia, Spain, Japan and Poland.

Italy and Korea are In Pool D with Algeria, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Chinese Taipei.