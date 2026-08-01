Hernandez, Sarines dump rivals at Pradera Verde

Jet Hernandez and Lisa Sarines put the finishing touches to an overpowering week for themselves, as the final round of the NGAP National Strokeplay Championship on Saturday only confirmed how good they have been before formally taking home their respective men’s and ladies’ titles.

The 21-year-old Hernandez closed out with a two-under-par 70 for a 72-hole 269 total, 19-under overall at the Pinatubo layout of Pradera Verde that completed a 22-stroke victory over fellow national pool members Chris Remata and Rolando Bregente, while Sarines submitted a 76 for a 15-shot win over Tashanah Balangauan.

In all, Hernandez had 20 birdies and two eagles against just five bogeys in an overpowering display of scoring that establishes him as the solid choice to complete a golden double next week in the National Match Play Championship set at Luisita in Tarlac starting Tuesday.

Remata cracked par for the first time this week, matching Hernandez’ 70, to catch Bregente at 291 after Bregente closed out with three bogeys in his last five holes for a 74. Jacob Rolida was another two shots back also after a 74, with Jed Dy completing the top five at 295 after a final round 76.

Sarines, meanwhile, basically coasted along to the win and turned in her coldest round of the week, which was marred by a double bogey on No. 15.

Still, her win was so authoritative that no player in the lean field was able to outscore her on any round, with Balangauan and Precious Zaragosa firing matching 76s to round out the podium.

Zaragosa, the 15-year-old playing out of Canlubang, finished five strokes behind Balangauan, with Jules Gaerlan and Crista Minoza coming in another six shots back also after shooting 76s.