Pasay cops nab Chinese fugitive

By JEAN FERNANDO

A Chinese national on Pasay City’s most wanted list was arrested Friday, July 31, in a manhunt operation for violating the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Act of 2009.

Pasay City Police chief Col. Joselito De Sesto identified the suspect only by his surname, Lin, 30.

He was arrested at about 1:40 p.m. on F.B. Harrison Street in Barangay 70 by operatives of the Pasay City Police Warrant and Subpoena Section.

De Sesto said the operation was part of the station’s intensified campaign against wanted persons and in compliance with standing warrants issued by the courts.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant for service of sentence issued by Judge Iris Briones Laqui-Genilothe of the Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 111 in connection with a case for violation of the FDA Act of 2009.

Police said the warrant carried no recommended bail.

De Sesto said the successful operation underscores the Pasay City Police’s commitment to enforcing court orders and ensuring fugitives are held accountable.

“We will continue to intensify our manhunt operations against wanted persons and work closely with the courts to ensure that justice is served,” he said.

The suspect remains in the custody of the Pasay City Police pending his turnover to the court and the implementation of his sentence.