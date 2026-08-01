Bomogao secures $100k contract after massive win over Thai rival

By MARK REY MONTEJO

She is charming, no doubt about it. But be careful. She’s lethal.

Islay Erika Bomogao proved that by scoring a knockout win over hometown bet Klinphaka Por Thaisong in their three-round atomweight clash in the ONE Friday Fights 164 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

So overpowering was her win she secured a ONE Championship contract worth $100,000 (roughly P6,125,500). Not only that. She also received an additional bonus of THB 350,000 (P641,279) due to the impact of her win.

Bomogao, 25, went toe to toe with her Thai rival in the first two rounds before delivering the killer blow – a right hook – to the jaw to end the match still 2 minutes and 48 seconds left.

The Team Bagsik star kept her record flawless in five match while handing her rival her first defeat in two games.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m just really happy and thankful, thank you so much everybody whose part of my journey, to my team,” said an emotional Bomogao.

For Bomogao, a Muay Thai champion at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games last December, said she employed a wait-and-see attitude in the first two rounds before making a bold move that gave her an opening to strile.

“I didn’t want to rush things, so in the first and the second, I was trying to measure her, and then the third round,” said Bomogao.

“My coaches were like straight hand and then bam out of the way [then] I released by right hand and bam she went down,” said Bomogao,” she added.