Loon rejoins Ozar, Nolasco for UPWBT campaign

A team-up that once powered Gilas Pilipinas Youth Women has come back online, and this time, Louna Ozar, Camille Nolasco, and Ashley Loon are hoping to get the University of the Philippines women’s basketball team (WBT) over the hump.

Loon, a 5-foot-7 guard, committed to a one-and-done season for the Fighting Maroons in the oncoming UAAP Season 89, where she will reunite with Ozar and Nolasco, her teammates in the national team that bagged bronze in the FIBA Asia Women’s Under-18 Championship 2022 Division B.

“Ashley gives us another option on offense, and more size na rin on defense,” said first-year head coach Eric Altamirano. “More importantly, makikita natin, hopefully, yung chemistry nila ni Louna and Camille coming from Gilas.”

With Ozar, Nolasco, Kaye Pesquera, Ninay Tapawan, and Achrissa Maw keeping the State U core intact, the additions of Loon, 6-foot Kennan Ka, and 6-2 Blessing Chuole Francis are big boosts to get the maroon-and-green back on track for a playoff berth it last clinched in Season 86.

Also reinforcing the roster are two more one-and-done players in Claire Tapinit from Centro Escolar University and Rica Torres from Rizal Technological University.

Tapinit and Torres – who stand 5-7 and 5-6, respectively – are both guards who provide experience and depth for a UP side ushering in a new era under the watchful eye of a school legend who once led its men’s basketball team to a title.

“Excited tayo for all the talent coming in to strengthen yung foundation built by the veterans. Hopefully, mabilis silang maka-adapt and maka-contribute sa atin,” said Altamirano, who teamed up with the likes of Benjie Paras and Ronnie Magsanoc in UP’s 1986 championship.

Meanwhile, Chiang Kai Shek standout guard Ashley Mabazza, 5-6 at age 20, committed to the Fighting Maroons, as well, and will redshirt her first year in Diliman.