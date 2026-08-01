Dennis Padilla on daughters dropping his surname: ‘Kapag masaya ang anak, masaya ang magulang’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actor Dennis Padilla says he has chosen forgiveness over resentment after two of his daughters sought to legally drop his surname, insisting he still hopes their fractured relationship can be repaired.

Speaking to entertainment reporters at an event, Dennis addressed the reported petition filed by daughters Julia and Claudia to replace “Baldivia,” his legal surname, with “Barretto,” the surname of their mother, Marjorie Barretto.

For many fathers, losing a family name can symbolize a painful break. But Dennis said he refuses to let the decision define his love for his children.

“Wala na. Kasi ano ‘yan, acceptance ba,” he said when asked if he still harbors hurt.

While admitting the situation has been difficult, Dennis said he understands that his children are now adults free to make their own choices.

“All of them are adults. They can decide. Sabi ko nga, sa magulang, kung ano man ang desisyon na iyon, kapag masaya ang anak, automatic, masaya ang magulang.”

Despite years of public estrangement, the comedian has not given up on reconciliation.

“I’m still hoping na sana before September magkausap man lang kami,” he said.

Dennis also shrugged off claims that he is bringing up his children to stay relevant, saying he respects both critics and supporters alike.

“Respeto na lang din natin iyong negative or positive opinions. Pilipino tayo, nagbibigayan tayo ng respeto sa opinyon ng bawat isa.”

Dennis continues to lean on faith while waiting for the day he can reconnect with his children.

“Habang tumatawid ka sa mga pagsubok, kailangan tawiran mo lang siya with dignity… Sigurado akong nababasa naman ng Panginoon kung ano ang laman ng puso mo.”