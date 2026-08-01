Cone, Kings not taking 1-4 Hotshots lightly in Manila Clasico duel

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Early results are just early results.

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone has been around the PBA for decades now that he knew full well that early conference struggles don’t reflect the quality of teams.

And that’s exactly what the veteran mentor reminded his charges as the Kings play a Magnolia Hotshots side still groping for form in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Tip-off of is at 7:30 p.m. with the two teams adding the first of the two chapters of their Manila Clasico rivalry in store for PBA fans in the eliminations of the season-ending conference.

Providing a fitting appetizer to the match is the clash between the streaking Rain or Shine and the undermanned Meralco in the first offering at 5:15 p.m.

The Elasto Painters are gunning for four straight win while the Bolts are expected to play without key players like CJ Cansino, Bong Quinto, Jason Brickman and Raymond Almazan due to various injuries they sustained early in their games.

Although enjoying a much-better record so far in the Group B, Cone believes that Magnolia is playing much better in the conference and could be up for a big run after a couple near victories in the last few games.

“Not struggling as much as we are. These early results in conferences, I think we make too big of a deal of them,” said Cone as the Kings hold on to a 2-2 record while the Hotshots are currently at the bottom with a 1-4 slate.

“I remember one time when TNT got beat by, like, 15 points in their first game and then 19 points in the second game, and everybody was like nothing. And then they go on a seven-game winning streak, go into the finals and sweep the finals. I remember in our grand slam year with Alaska, we came out and lost our first three games. And then we won our next 11 straight. So, you know, early results are early results,” he recalled.

For Cone, his team should remain laser focused against the Hotshots, who he believes has the talent and coaching wits to just simply turn things around.

“You always want to get ahead. You always want to be on top of the standings. But, you know, you don’t panic when you don’t. And I don’t think Magnolia is going to panic,” said Cone.

“I know L.A. I know what kind of personality he has. He’s not a guy who panics. They’re going to figure it out. And hopefully they figure it out after we play them on Sunday,” he added.