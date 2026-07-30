Duterte drug war was policy, not crime – VP Sara

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

Vice President Sara Duterte strongly defended former President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti‑illegal drugs campaign, arguing that its implementation cannot be considered a crime against humanity as alleged by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“How can the implementation of a government policy be a crime against humanity?” she asked supporters in The Hague on July 29.

Duterte explained that the government’s zero‑tolerance policy on illegal drugs was carried out through the campaign known as “Tokhang.”

She maintained that enforcing a state program, whether judged effective or flawed, falls under governance—not international criminal law.

“The implementation of a program, whether it was good or bad, is not a crime against humanity,” she said.

“It may be good governance or bad governance, but it is not a crime against the Filipino population.”

She further argued that errors or poor execution of a government initiative should not automatically be equated with crimes against humanity, drawing comparisons to how the current administration is being judged.

Duterte also questioned the ICC’s evidence, saying gun violence in the Philippines stems from varied causes such as robbery, crimes of passion, or personal disputes, not solely the drug war.

Reiterating her call for her father’s release, she described his continued detention as “unjust delay and unjust detention,” stressing that Philippine courts are capable of handling cases involving alleged extrajudicial killings.