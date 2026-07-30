Alex credits patience after dethroning Leylah – a day after beating Olympic champ

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Patience proved to be a key factor for Alex Eala’s remarkable 6-2, 7-6 (1) come-from-behind victory over defending champion Leylah Fernandez that secured her a quarterfinals spot in the Mubadala DC Open in Washington D.C. early Thursday, July 30 (Philippine time).

In a post-game interview, the Filipina sensation admitted having to battle through scary moments that include the windy conditions during the match and Fernandez’s more aggressive approach in the second set.

“The windy conditions… it was definitely a factor, but ultimately something I couldn’t control. I think I had some tough moments in the match and credit to Leylah — she put me into some tough positions,” said Eala who opened her campaign with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Olympic and Asian Games gold medalist Zheng Qinwen.

“I think I’m super proud of how I fought and how I stayed in there,” she added.

The world No. 28 Eala dug deep against the seventh seed and 2021 US Open finalist, reeling off five straight games after trailing 1-5 in the second set to seize a 6-5 lead before Fernandez forced a tiebreak.

But the Filipina refused to let the momentum slip, dominating the tiebreak to complete the upset win.

“I think patience was key there. I was trying to work it out and have a strong mentality in terms of trying to find some solutions,” Eala said on her massive comeback.

“I know that she’s playing a little better and I know that my level dropped a little bit and I think those are very tricky moments when you know your level’s dropped and wanna do better. But things just for one reason or another are coming out,” she added.

Eala awaits the winner between second seed Elina Svitolina and Polina Kudermetova — two players she has previously met with contrasting results.

The Filipina defeated the world No. 10 Svitolina in their lone meeting at the quarterfinals of the Berlin Open last month, while Kudermetova, though ranked No. 34, beat Eala twice in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) circuit — at the W50 Indore and W100 Dubai both in 2024.