Boy brings gun to Basilan school; brother threatens staff

By Liza Jocson

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A 12‑year‑old boy was taken into police custody after bringing a firearm inside Geras Integrated School in Barangay Sumagdang, Isabela City, Basilan, on Wednesday, July 29.

Police said the weapon had allegedly been stolen from a car wash in Basilan.

School administrators and teachers quickly reported the incident to the Isabela City Police Station, which responded and secured the boy.

Authorities later revealed that the boy’s 15‑year‑old brother confronted the school principal and teachers, threatening them for alerting police about the firearm.

The identities of the siblings were withheld as they are considered children in conflict with the law.

Police have coordinated with the parents and the Department of Social Welfare and Development to ensure proper handling of the case.

Investigators are now looking into how the gun ended up in the boy’s possession.