Jack, Kacey banner Gilas women pool for pre-OQT

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The towering frontline of Jack Animam and Kacey Dela Rosa is bannering the Gilas Pilipinas women’s 17-member pool for the FIBA pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico on Aug. 17 to 23.

The 6-foot-5 Animam is making her return to the national team after sitting out its previous tournaments due to her commitments to her club teams. She last suited up for Gilas Women’s in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.

The 6-foot Dela Rosa, on the other hand, is returning to the 5-on-5 after spending the last few months spearheading the successful runs of the national team in the international 3×3 circuits.

The two are expected to be the pillars of the national team under new head coach BT Toews, who will make his Gilas Women debut in the tournament.

Of course, Gilas veterans Afril Bernardino and Janine Pontejos are still part of the pool alongside former Duke University standout and Fil-American Vanessa de Jesus.

Also part of the crew are Jhazmin Joson, Louna Ozar, Kent Pastrana, Angel Surada, Ann Pingol, Tin Cayabyab, and Monique Del Carmen.

The 6-foot-2 Tiffany Reyes and Sophia Dignadice, daughter of PBA great Yves, also inject young blood to the pool that also included new recruits Camille Malagar, Alyssa Rodriguez, and Jaz Salon.

Gilas is pooled with Mexico, Canada, and Senegal in Group B where only the top 2 players are advancing to the next round.