Electrical spark eyed in Paco condo blaze

By DIANN CALUCIN

A possible electrical spark may have triggered the P5‑million fire that struck a residential building in Paco, Manila, before dawn on July 29, with access issues believed to have slowed the response.

The blaze erupted at 3:41 a.m. inside Building 1 of Residencias de Manila on Jesus Street and quickly escalated to a third alarm, with flames concentrated on the fourth floor.

Investigators said the fire may have started from an electrical source inside a fourth‑floor unit, possibly an appliance left plugged in, though the exact origin remains under probe.

Fire officials also said the response was complicated by another simultaneous third-alarm fire in Gagalangin, Tondo, which forced responders to split personnel to manage both incidents and prevent further escalation.

Residents noted that vehicles parked along the roadside may have limited maneuvering room for fire trucks, although parking was allowed in the area.

The Paco blaze was declared under control at 7:59 a.m. and fully out by 9:05 a.m., leaving P5 million in damage. No injuries were reported, with evacuees sheltered at Barangay 830.

Classes were disrupted nearby. Carlos P. Garcia High School sent students home, while face‑to‑face sessions were suspended in at least three schools, including Jacinto Zamora Elementary.

Bagong Buhay Elementary also lost power after Meralco cut electricity during firefighting.

Thick smoke, carried by strong winds, blanketed surrounding communities. City engineers are now assessing the structural integrity of the building’s fourth floor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.