Alex Eala teams up with Canadian star at US Open mixed doubles

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala is set to embark on a new Grand Slam challenge as she teams up with Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime in the mixed doubles of the 2026 US Open Championships next month.

The USTA announced the initial list of the star-studded teams officially entered in the event, where the expanded competition will feature a qualifying round slated on Aug. 24 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

This marks the first time that Eala is pairing up with the world No. 4 Auger-Aliassime, who won the mixed doubles bronze medal with Gabriela Dabrowski at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The blockbuster lineup also has world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and multiple Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fitz, Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev, Iga Swiatek and Casper Rudd, Diana Shnaider and Daniil Medvedev,and Japanese stars Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori, to name a few.

This isn’t the first time that Eala is competing in a mixed doubles event.

She and Francis Casey Alcantara won bronze medals at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, as well as the 2025 Thailand Southeast Asian Games.