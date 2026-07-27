UST sweeps CSB to capture SSL National Invitationals throne

University of Santo Tomas bucked a sluggish start before unleashing the full might of its firepower to beat College of Saint Benilde, 22-25, 25-8, 25-12, 25-22, in the winner-take-all championship of the 2026 Shakey’s Collegiate National Invitationals on Sunday at the Playtime FilOil Arena in San Juan.

The Golden Tigresses ignited a strong comeback from an opening set slip with a dominating second set on their way to completing a seven-game sweep of tournament, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, and R and B Milk Tea.

Veterans Regina Jurado and Most Valuable Player Angge Poyos showed the way for the Espana-based squad, which won its breakthrough crown after a third-place finish in the inaugural edition three years ago.

Jurado unloaded 21 points on 18 kills and two aces while Poyos fired 20 markers anchored on 16 attack, two aces and two kill blocks for UST, which tightened its defensive screw at the net to tally 14 kill blocks.

The Tigresses encountered resistance in the fourth set after the Lady Blazers kept it close. An attack error by Rubin cut UST’s advantage to 22-20 before the Tigresses countered with a closing 3-1 barrage to wrap the one-hour, 55-minute encounter.

“Sinabi ko sa kanila na kalimutan na lang muna nila ‘yung nangyari sa first set. Kilala ko naman sila maglaro. Alam naman namin kung ano ang kaya nilang gawin basta dun lang sila mag-focus sa investment namin. May in-adjust lang kmai ng kaunti sa team so at least kahit papaano yumg sistema naa-adapt na. Good start ito,” UST head coach Shaq Delos Santos said.

“Sobrang happy kasi alam naman namin na ang preparation namin medyo ang layo pa. Marami pa kaming kailangang trabahuhin. Good sign ito na nakakuha kami agad ng championship. Ito ang paghuhugutan namin to work hard pa lalo na pagdating ng UAAP,” he added.

Rookie Kim Rubin added 12 points and Blessing Unekwe flexed her defensive muscle with seven kill blocks to finish with 10 markers for the Tigresses.

UST swept the five-game elimination round, including a four-set victory over the Lady Blazers, before knocking out Letran in the Final Four of the competition supported by Jetour, Baic, Eurotel, Victory Liner Rent & Go, F2 Logistics, Summit Natural Drinking Water, PusoP.com and Smart Sports.

CSB pounced on the Tigresses’ rusty start to draw first blood but failed to sustain its momentum.

Camila Bartolome had 16 points in a lost cause while Mary Grace Borromeo finished with 12 markers for the Lady Blazers.

Meanwhile, Letran salvaged a podium finish after beating Australian guest team Southern Storm Melbourne, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17, 25-23, in the battle for third of the competition supported by Jetour, Baic, Eurotel, Victory Liner Rent & Go, F2 Logistics, Summit Natural Drinking Water, PusoP.com and Smart Sports.

Judiel Nitura punched in all of her 19 points on kills and added two digs for the Lady Knights’ second straight third-place finish in the tournament.

Reeza Abayon got 12 markers on 11 kills and an ace while Carly Nathalie Tizon scored seven for the Intramuros-based squad, which hammered down 50 attack points.

Setter Hizki Flores tallied 11 excellent sets as Letran walked away with the win despite throwing away 31 points off its errors.

A costly service error by Isabella Smith followed by Cleo Anastasias’ attack miscue sent the Lady Knights to match point, 24-21. Southern Storm won a video challenge on Abayon’s serve that was initially called in before Rebekah Pocock followed it up with a hit.

Nitura took matters into her own hands for the closing hit for Letran’s podium finish.

Anastasias fired 13 points on 10 spikes and three kill blocks while Steph Baker scored 12 of her 13 markers on attacks for the Australians, who ended their campaign with four straight losses.

Flores was named Best Setter while other individual winners were Enderun Colleges’ Althea Botor (Best Outside Hitter), Ho Chi Minh City Volleyball Club’s Le Thi Diem Phuong (Best Opposite), CSB’s Fiona Inocentes (Best Middle Blocker) and Southern Storm’s Milla Smith (Best Libero).

All games in the competition, backed by technical partners Philippine Sports Commission, Commission on Higher Education, Mikasa, Asics, Rigour Technology and Team Rebel Sports, are available live and on-demand via PusoP.com livestream and Solar Sports.