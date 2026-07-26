PNP finalizes security preparations for SONA 2026

By Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has placed security measures in full swing as it completes the phased deployment of more than 21,000 personnel around the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City and other strategic areas ahead of President Marcos’ fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 27.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the force is now in the final phase of preparations, with adjustments to be made in real time as needed.

“All security protocols have been completed and we are already in the process of phased deployment in areas that require police presence. We’ve done this before, we prepared for this important event—and we are ready,” he stressed.

Police units in Metro Manila are on full alert, with stricter gun control measures, no‑fly and no‑drone zones to be enforced around the Batasan. Nartatez also directed commanders to observe maximum tolerance and respect human rights, reminding rally participants to cooperate with authorities to ensure peaceful demonstrations.

Three groups — Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Sanlakas, and Better Brighter — have been granted permits to stage rallies along Commonwealth Avenue.

Nartatez urged organizers to safeguard their ranks against provocateurs and emphasized the use of body‑worn cameras to promote transparency.

While the PNP has not monitored any serious threat, Nartatez assured the public of vigilance against attempts to disrupt peace and order. “Our security forces are fully prepared to uphold the rule of law, but mutual cooperation rooted in self‑regulation and adherence to permit guidelines is vital to keeping the upcoming SONA peaceful and orderly,” he said.