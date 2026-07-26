Marcos to report accomplishments, lay out legislative agenda in SONA 2026

By Argyll Geducos

President Marcos is expected to present his administration’s accomplishments over the past year and lay down its legislative priorities when he delivers his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) before a joint session of Congress on Monday, July 27.

The annual address marks the President’s fifth report to the nation since taking office in 2022 and comes as the administration enters the final two years of its six-year term.

Malacañang said the SONA will serve as both an account of the administration’s performance and a roadmap for measures the Executive intends to pursue with Congress during the coming legislative session.

According to Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Dave Gomez, the President’s address traditionally outlines the government’s accomplishments while identifying the legislative agenda that will require congressional action.

“And just like in any other SONA, it’s a report card of the achievements, accomplishments of the year. And, at the same time, it sets the legislative agenda for Congress,” Gomez said in an interview with Bilyonaryo News Channel.

“So, on both scores, I think that one we can expect — the President will outline his accomplishments for the year and lay out the legislative agenda for the Executive and Legislature to work on this coming session year,” he added.

President’s report to the nation

Gomez said President Marcos personally drafted the speech using inputs from Cabinet departments while keeping its contents closely guarded until its delivery.

He said the address was already about 90 percent complete before the President spent the weekend making final revisions.

Marcos likewise said he continues editing every SONA until shortly before delivering it to ensure the speech reflects exactly what he wants to convey.

“I’m never done. Until one hour before the SONA, I’m still changing it because, of course, we want it to be perfect,” the President said during an ambush interview in Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

He added that the speech was already “90-plus percent done,” with the remaining revisions focused on making sure “that it’s not too long or not too short” and that it contains everything the administration wants to discuss.

President Marcos said he has always regarded the SONA as his report to the Filipino people on what the government has accomplished since the previous year’s address.

“And that is what we will take up,” he said.

“Of course, I will make sure that people know all of the things that we have done to navigate this very difficult period in our history, where we are buffeted by all these external forces,” he added.

The President said the government’s policy adjustments in response to those challenges have helped Filipinos weather their effects while the administration continues working toward economic normalization.

Earlier, PCO Undersecretary Claire Castro said the administration’s accomplishments would “definitely” be part of the President’s address but declined to disclose other topics, saying the public should wait for the SONA itself.

Program details

Castro likewise declined to confirm whether the President would discuss the administration’s investigation into alleged anomalous flood control projects or the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Asked separately whether he would provide an update on the corruption issues he raised during last year’s SONA, particularly the probe into alleged “ghost” flood control projects, Marcos replied: “Abangan ang susunod na kabanata .”

Malacañang has said this year’s SONA will follow a “simple but dignified” format in keeping with the President’s preference.

According to Castro, there will be no celebrity directors or A-list performers during the annual address, adding that Radio Television Malacañang will direct the program.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Chorale will perform the Philippine national anthem during the opening ceremony of the President’s address.

The chorale’s participation comes after it won the Grand Prix at the Korea International Choir Competition in Songdo, South Korea, in February and performed during activities held in connection with the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu in May.

Security preparations

Meanwhile, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto has ordered government agencies to tighten coordination on security, traffic management, crowd control, and emergency response to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the annual address.

Recto directed the Philippine National Police, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Presidential Security Command, and transport agencies to strengthen coordination, particularly on quick-response measures for incidents that could disrupt commuters and the public.

“Siguruhin nating magiging mapayapa at maayos ang SONA para sa lahat,” he said.

“Dapat handa tayo, magkakaugnay ang ating pagkilos, at mabilis ang ating pagtugon sa anumang sitwasyon,” he added.

Recto also instructed law enforcement agencies to respect the constitutional right of citizens to peacefully express their views while remaining firm against violence, disorder, and threats to public safety.

He said the success of the government’s preparations would be measured not only by security inside the Batasang Pambansa Complex but also by the safety, orderly movement, and convenience of the public in surrounding areas.