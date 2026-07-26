New tiger cubs, gibbon highlight Manila Zoo’s 67th anniversary

By Diann Calucin

New animal stars Apollo and Atlas, two tiger cubs, and Caesar, an agile gibbon, drew crowds as the Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden marked its 67th anniversary.

Families flocked to the zoo to catch a glimpse of the playful cubs—now among its top attractions.

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso joined the celebration and stressed the value of the new additions.

“We want to bring children closer to nature and wildlife,” he said, inviting families to visit the improved facility.

He said the zoo’s redevelopment aims to make it a world-class attraction comparable to leading zoos in Asia.

The mayor also assured the public that all animals, including the new arrivals, are under the care of veterinarians and specialists.

Visitors are also enjoying the return of boating at the park.

For P120, groups of up to four can take a 20-minute ride, adding to the day’s activities.

Observed every July 25, Manila Zoo Day marks the park’s opening in 1959.

For many Filipinos, Manila Zoo is a childhood staple, a place of first visits, school trips, and family days.

Now, with new animal residents and upgraded features, a new generation of children is creating memories of its own.