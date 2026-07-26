Gardner Knights capture Cheng Hoo Cup title in Indonesia

The Gardner College Knights put together a stellar performance, sweeping all of their five games to reign in the Under-25 championship of the Cheng Hoo Cup International Basketball Tournament held recently in Cirebon, Indonesia.

The Diliman-based squad rolled past teams from Indonesia and Malaysia, winning by an average margin of 19.2 points to bring home the international crown.

Quezon City representative Arjo Atayde hailed the Knights’ championship run, saying the team brought pride not only to Gardner College but to the Philippines.

“Congratulations to the Gardner Knights for this remarkable achievement. Winning an international championship is never easy, and they proved that Filipino talent can compete—and win—on the international stage,” Atayde said.

Handled by head coach Mico Santos, the Knights opened their campaign with a convincing 77-53 victory over UCSI Malaysia and then survived its toughest assignment in the next game, edging UKSW Salatiga, 56-55.

The Knights then outlasted hometown team GMC Cirebon, 96-94, before routing Pelatda DKI Jakarta, 92-59. Gardner completed its perfect run with a 79-73 victory over Spartan Renon Bali – thanks to brilliant performance of Michael Romero.

Also delivering for the team were Khen Palaroan and Janzehn Agustin.