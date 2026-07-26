Teen breaks silence, uncle nabbed in Pasig abuse case

By Richielyn Canlas

For more than two years, a 13‑year‑old girl endured threats and intimidation from her uncle, who abused her repeatedly.

Fear kept her silent — until she finally decided to tell the truth.

According to the Eastern Police District, the victim revealed that her uncle, “Bert,” 52, subjected her to sexual abuse from October 2023 to February 2026.

She said he warned her not to report the abuse, but when she could no longer bear it, she confided in her teacher.

Her disclosure set off a chain of action: the teacher informed her mother, criminal charges were filed, and police arrested Bert on July 24 by virtue of a warrant issued by the Family Court in Pasig City.

Bert, listed as the district’s No. 2 most wanted for statutory rape and violation of Republic Act 7610, is now detained at the Pasig City Police Station Custodial Facility Unit pending a court commitment order.