Walk, Run & Roll draws 5,000 participants

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Around 5,000 participants, including persons with disabilities (PWDs), gathered at the University of the Philippines Diliman grounds on Sunday, July 26, as the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) staged the 2026 Walk, Run & Roll, a community event aimed at promoting inclusion through sports.

Participants took part in the 10-kilometer, 5K, 3K categories, as well as the special 1K distance exclusively for PWDs, underscoring the government sports agency’s push to make sports accessible to all Filipinos even with abilities.

The event is in partnership with the National Council on Disability Affairs and held in alignment with the National Disability Rights Week.

PSC commissioner and Olympian Walter Torres, a longtime advocate of para sports, led the initiative and described the event as a celebration of equal opportunities.

“It was more than a ceremonial start. It was a powerful expression of unity, inclusion and our shared belief that sports is for everyone,” Torres said.

“At the PSC, we believe that inclusion is intentional. It is not an afterthought. It does not happen by chance. It is reflected in the opportunities we create, the barriers we remove and the spaces we open so that every Filipino, regardless of ability, can participate with dignity and confidence,” he added.

PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio welcomed the strong turnout, saying the event reflected the commission’s commitment to inclusivity.

“I’m very happy that our Walk, Run & Roll is very inclusive, and we thank everyone for their support,” said Gregorio, who joined the 1-km run and was surprised with a birthday cake after the event.

Fellow PSC commissioners Fritz Gaston and Bong Coo also participated in the program.

Members, coaches and officials of the national team and the Philippine para team also joined the festivities.