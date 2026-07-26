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Hubby holds wife, 4 kids hostage in Albay

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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The suspect (in handcuffs) undergoes medical assessment following his arrest for holding his family hostage in Albay. (Photo from PRO-5)

By PNA

LEGAZPI CITY – A woman and her four children held hostage by the father were rescued in Libon, Albay on Friday, according to a report of the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5).

PRO-5 spokesperson Police Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib said officers from the Libon Municipal Police Station received the information from barangay officials.

The police found the suspect holding a piece of wood and a broken bottle while holding his youngest child upside down.

Albay Police Provincial Office Director Police Col. Noel Nuñez and Libon chief of police Police Major Christian Brual led the negotiation with the suspect.

“Despite the authorities’ persistent appeals and attempts to communicate, the suspect remained uncooperative and refused to release the victims,” Calubaquib said.

To ensure the safety of the victims, the police, Albay 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, and Special Action Force decided to execute a safe and controlled entry into the house.

“The woman and her children were successfully rescued, with no one sustaining injuries during the operation,” Calubaquib said.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Libon police.

The hostages underwent medico-legal examination and received counseling.

PRO-5 Director Police Brig. Gen. Erosito Miranda commended the police officers who led the successful resolution of the incident.

“In operations of this nature, the preservation of life is paramount. Our police force demonstrated resilience, restraint and compassion in resolving the situation peacefully,” Miranda said.

 

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