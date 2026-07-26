South golfers seek redemption in ICTSI JPGT Finals

Defending champion Team North heads into the 2026 ICTSI Elite Junior Philippine Golf Tour Finals determined to seize the early momentum, but expects a far tougher challenge from a South squad eager to capitalize on home-course advantage when the Ryder Cup-style championship unfolds Aug. 17-20 at Pueblo Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro.

The event, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and which serves as a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) counting tournament, brings together the top 48 junior golfers from the six-leg Luzon (North) and Visayas-Mindanao (South) series in a battle for regional supremacy.

North claimed a convincing 26 1/2-21 1/2 victory in last year’s inaugural edition at The Country Club in Canlubang after dominating the opening two team formats before finishing the job in singles. That experience has reinforced the importance of making a fast start, particularly in the Four-ball and Foursomes sessions where momentum can quickly swing an entire match.

This year, however, Team South hopes a familiar Pueblo layout and a roster of talented local standouts will help reverse last year’s result and make the title race considerably tighter.

The youngest competitors are expected to ignite the tournament as North’s Winter Serapio, Jaicee Cervantes, Andrea Dee and Jehanne Mendoza square off against South’s Soleil Molde, Ana Marie Aguilar, Vanya Go and Akeisha Yocte in the girls’ 7-10 category.

The boys’ division promises just as much excitement with South’s Ethan Lago, Stephen Clementer, Lucas Revilleza and Darren Ong taking on North’s Zach Guicio, Zoji Edoc, Kenzo Tan and Kingston Ching.

Another closely contested battle looms in the girls’ 11-14 category, where North’s Cailey Gonzales, Georgina Handog, Mavis Espedido and Quincy Pilac face South’s Marqaela Dy, Brittany Tamayo, Rafella Batican and Zuri Bagaloyos.

The boys’ 11-14 class likewise features some of the country’s brightest young prospects, with North banking on Chan Ahn, Vito Sarines, Javie Bautista and Jacob Casuga against South’s Ken Guillermo, Jared Saban, Ralph Batican and Mico Woo.

Focus will also center on the premier girls’ 15-18 division, where South’s Tashanah Balangauan, Precious Zaragosa, Apple Gotiong and Lois Lane Go seek to outplay North’s Lisa Sarines, Rafa Anciano, Mona Sarines and Kendra Garingalao.

The marquee boys’ division is expected to produce some of the tournament’s most compelling matches as North’s Shinichi Suzuki, Jakob Taruc, Nathan Belandres and Santi Asuncion battle South’s Alexis Nailga, Sebastian Sajuelas, Clement Ordeneza and Roman Tiongko.

Team chemistry will once again be critical in the Four-ball and Foursomes formats before the championship shifts to pressure-packed Singles matches, where every point could prove decisive.

Last year, North built the foundation of its title run by sweeping the opening sessions, winning the Four-ball matches, 8-4, before edging South, 6 1/2-5 1/2 in Foursomes. The defending champions then held their nerve in Singles, capturing 11 of the 24 matches while halving two others to clinch a convincing result.

That blueprint, however, may be far more difficult to replicate this year as Team South looks to draw energy from its home crowd and familiarity with Pueblo De Oro layout in its bid to reclaim regional bragging rights.

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