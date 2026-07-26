Cebu ends slide with 108-86 drubbing of Pasig; Bataan, Imus win

The Cebu Gems rebounded while the Bataan Risers gained ground on Saturday in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan.

Powered by Alvin Baetiong in the second half, Cebu battered Pasig City, 108-86, in the opener to regain traction after back-to-back losses at home last week.

Bataan trounced Negros, 114-82, in the nightcap to tally its second straight victory and improve to 8-11, still within sight of a playoff spot in the North division.

The Imus Yangkees pounced on the Marikina Shoemasters’ charity misses to prevail, 110-108, in the second game and improved to 3-16.

Miggy Corteza paced Bataan with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, followed by Jeff Santos with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Yves Sazon with 13 points, Rhaffy Octobre with 11 points and 2 rebounds, and Hubert Cani with 10 points and 3 assists.

Negros stumbled to 1-16, the worst in the two-division, 27-team tournament.

The burly Baetiong, a 6-foot-5 banger from San Sebastian College-Recoletos, scored nine in the third quarter and added 12 in the fourth as the Gems led as far as 99-73 before cruising to their 15th win in 20 starts and keeping fourth spot, behind Batangas City (15-2), Quezon Province (15-2) and Binan (15-3) in the South division playoff chase.

Playing against his former team, Baetiong ended up with 23 points and 7 rebounds in an 18-minute, 50-second stint to earn the SportsPlus best player citation over Ron Dennison, who had 15 points, 12 in the second quarter, 5 rebounds and 2 assists; and Limuel Tampos, with 12 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds.