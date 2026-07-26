Pogacar closes in on record-equaling 5thTour de France title 

ALPE D’HUEZ, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar moved to within touching distance of a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title after finishing safely in the penultimate stage on Saturday.

The Slovenian star heads into Sunday’s showcase finish in Paris with a lead of 6 1/2 minutes over Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel.

Barring mishap, Pogacar will join Belgian Eddy Merckx, Spaniard Miguel Indurain, and Frenchmen Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault as the only men to win five Tours.

“I have done a really good Tour. Some of our competitors had bad luck,” said Pogacar, whose main rival Jonas Vingegaard crashed out of the race. “We made it through with the team and now there is just one last show left.”

The 20th stage was won by Richard Carapaz for his second win at this year’s race and third overall. The Ecuadorian rider overtook Sepp Kuss near the end as the American almost crashed out. Evenepoel also surged past Kuss near the line to take second place.

“There was a moment when I couldn’t believe what was happening,” Carapaz said. “This Tour de France has been incredible, with all the spectators and all the support I’ve received from Ecuador, where they’ll be jumping for joy.”

Pogacar chose not to launch one of his attacks like on Friday’s 19th stage.

Stage 20 was a mammoth 171-kilometer alpine trek featuring three hors catégorie climbs — the hardest category — and one category 1 climb.

After three weeks in the saddle, weary riders tackled hors catégorie ascents of Col de la Croix de Fer, Col du Galibier and Col de Sarenne, and the one cat 1 climb of Col du Télégraphe, making for 66 kilometers of hard climbing in total before a hilly finish to Alpe d’Huez.

Carapaz rode from the front in order to secure the polka-dot jersey awarded to the Tour’s best climber. Pogacar’s yellow jersey group was hanging back when Carapaz, Kuss, Spaniard Juan Ayuso and Australian Jai Hindley went over the Galibier together.

Pogacar’s priority was ensuring his AE Team Emirates teammate Isaac Del Toro finished third in the rankings, and the Mexican rider is now more than two minutes clear of Frenchman Paul Seixas in fourth.

“It’s been an honor to ride for Isaac today,” said Pogacar, who gifted Del Toro victory on Stage 2. “Crossing the finish line together with him has been memorable.”

Ayuso was dropped as the former Spanish Vuelta winner Kuss, Hindley and Carapaz — both former Giro d’Italia winners — battled for supremacy in the Sarenne pass.

“It was really, really tough,” Carapaz said. “Sepp, in particular, was a very tough nut to crack.”

An exhausted-looking Kuss lost control of his bike going downhill when he mistimed a turn with five kilometers left and almost tumbled over a roadside concrete barrier. Some netting cushioned him.

Carapaz rode swiftly past him to victory.