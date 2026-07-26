Team Liquid falls to E7, gets early boot in MSC at EWX

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Defending champion Team Liquid Philippines suffered a shock group stage exit after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Entity 7 from Peru as Filipino representatives continued to struggle in the 2026 Mid-Season Cup at the Esports World Cup on Sunday, July 26 in Paris, France.

The Filipinos were left playing on the back foot for the most part of the series as E7 put on the pressure on the MPL PH champions and never looked back from there to complete the biggest upset yet of the tournament.

With the loss, TLPH is the first Filipino representative to miss the playoffs since its inception as the MLBB Southeast Asia Cup in 2017. The team’s 13-16 finish in the tournament is also now the worst for any PH team in the two S-tier MLBB tournaments

A seventh minute Lord dance in the opener proved to be too costly for TLPH as E7 scored a four-man wipe to seize control of the contest.

Without a marksman pick after TLPH opted for a Paquito gold lane pick, the Cavalry struggled to execute the plays that could have turned the game around. E7 drew first blood with a commanding 21-7 kill score.

Game 2 was pretty much the same story for TLPH.

The Filipinos controlled the early goings of the game before a pick-off on Karl “Karltzy” Nepomuceno’s Hirara and Jaypee “Jaypee” Dela Cruz’s Hilda in a 7th minute midlane scuffle.

Things went from bad to worse for TLPH from there as another double kill on Jaypee and Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya’s Barat further shoved the Filipinos to a deeper hole.

E7 then kept TLPH at bay from there to essay a 12-8 win to eliminate the defending champions.

Meanwhile, another PH representative is in danger of missing out on the playoffs after Team Falcons PH suffered a 2-0 sweep against Indonesian crew Team Vitality in the upper bracket of Group A.

Like TLPH, Team Falcons will now have to win the rest of its games to qualify to the playoffs while a loss would mean the country’s worst performance in the tournament with its two representatives exiting in the group stage.