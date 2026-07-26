Friendship takes a backseat as Centeno beats Amit to reach world 8-Ball semis

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Chezka Centeno beat teammate and close friend Rubilen Amit, 8-6, to barge into the semifinals of the 2026 Oneida WPA Women’s 8-Ball World Championship in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, July 26.

The Zamboanga City bet reaffirmed her mastery over Amit, whom she defeated in last year’s world 10-ball final, to inch closer to her breakthrough title.

Before dispatching Amit in the quarterfinals, the 27-year-old Centeno exacted revenge on defending champion Jasmin Ouschan with an 8-4 victory in a rematch of last year’s title match.

The victory sent Centeno into a semifinal showdown with Chinese Taipei’s Wei Tzu-Chien, who routed Japan’s Chihiro Kawahara, 8-1.

The other semis pairing pit American Savannah Easton and Great Britain’s Kelly Fisher, who posted contrasting victories.

Easton squeaked past Margaret Fefilova-Styer, 8-7, while Fisher blanked Chinese Taipei’s Chou Chieh-Yu, 8-0.