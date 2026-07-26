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Citizens’ help leads to arrests in Taguig suitcase killing

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The tattoo on the body of a murdered woman found stuffed inside a suitcase in Taguig on July 24. (Photo from Taguig police)

By Jonathan Hicap

Taguig police arrested three men involved in the gruesome killing of a woman, whose body was stuffed into a suitcase and dumped in a creek in Barangay Tanyag on July 24.

Police said the three were identified as the perpetrators after citizens helped pinpoint the location where the victim was killed.

Acting on this information, officers went to the residence of one of the suspects, where they recovered incriminating evidence, including a sack believed to have been used to conceal the woman’s body.

During the raid, police also confiscated drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said the investigation into the murder is ongoing.

 

 

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