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UPI cancels July 26 anti-corruption rally in Manila

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Several protesters gather at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Thursday, July 2. (Photo by John Louie Abrina)

By Diann Calucin

The United People’s Initiative (UPI) has canceled its scheduled anti-corruption rally at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Sunday, July 26, citing security concerns.

In a media advisory, UPI said the decision was made following an assessment of prevailing security conditions and consultations with concerned stakeholders.

The group said proceeding with the rally could expose thousands of participants to unnecessary security risks and adversely affect public safety and order.

“This is a purely precautionary measure and should not be interpreted as a retreat from our advocacy for good governance, transparency, accountability, and democratic reforms,” UPI said.

UPI also apologized to its supporters and partner organizations who had prepared for the event, saying it would announce its future activities through its official communication channels.

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to announce whether previously planned road closures and traffic rerouting measures in connection with the canceled rally will still be implemented.

 

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