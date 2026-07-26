Boracay’s fame to lure more entries, tourists to 4th SEA Open Water meet

Boracay’s fame as one of the world’s premier island beach destinations is expected to lure more entries and visitors to witness the 4th Southeast Asian Open Water Championships presented by the Philippine Sports Commission from Aug. 21 to 23 off the Boracay Newcoast in Malay, Aklan.

“Indonesia had its Bali, Thailand had its Pattaya, and now the Philippines has Boracay to be proud of so we fan anticipate even more swimmers and tourists to watch the open water swimming meet,” stressed Philippine Aquatics Inc. secretary general Eric Buhain at the recent Philippine Sportswriters Association forum.

PAI executive director Anthony Reyes, who was present at the program, disclosed that at least eight of the 11 member countries from the Southeast Asian Swimming Federation, which is sanctioning the three-day championships, will be fielding teams.

“They are Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste, Vietnam and of course, host Philippines,” said Reyes of the country’s inaugural hosting of the open water swimming showcase overlooking the beautiful 150-hectare tourism estate being developed by real estate giant Megaworld.

“This sporting event not only advances the growth of open water swimming in Southeast Asia, but also shines a spotlight on Boracay island as a true gem of the region, while reflecting the warmth and hospitality of the Filipino people,” PAI president Michael Vargas noted in a statement.

Buhain said that they expect to have around 200 swimmers in the the regular medal distances of 5 and 10 kilometers in the men’s and women’s division that will be held over a 1.66-kilometer square course held very early in the morning inside the island’s cove.

“But we can expect more participants in the open water festival in the 3 and 5-kilometer distances that will be coincide with the regular meet so the numbers will swell, which is in keeping with PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio’s sports tourism advocacy,” added the former national swimming standout.

Buhain also recognized the full support of the 4th Southeast Asian Open Water Championships by the Malay municipal and Aklan provincial governments led by Mayor Frolibar Bautista and Gov. Jose Miraflores, respectively.

The former lawmaker-sportsman also cited the assistance of the National Sports Tourism Interagency Committee headed by PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio for its involvement in the project.

“The 4th SEA Open Water Championships is another prime example where government, private stakeholders and National Sports Associations can pool their resources and efforts together in successfully staging an international sporting event,” Gregorio stressed.

“Not only is this competition a boon for open swimming development in the country but a huge boost for local tourism. This is a win-win situation for everybody so we salute the PAI under leadership of president Mico Vargas for hosting the event here,” he added.

Both Buhain and Reyes emphasized that extra precautions were taken so that the meet will have three days of smooth sailing, with lifeguards, life rafts and medical and other needed personnel addressing the needs of swimmers all throughout strategic locations of the course.

“Even when the swimmers train, we see to it that all of these conditions are in place before they work out in open water, moreso in actual competition,” they said.