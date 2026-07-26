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Dy shines as PLDT turns back gritty Choco Mucho in Vigan

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Kiana Dy (PVL)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

PLDT overcame a second-set hiccup to turn back Choco Mucho, 25-21, 20-25, 29-27, 25-18, and start its PVL On Tour campaign on a high note at the Chavit Coliseum in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur on Saturday, July 25.

The High Speed Hitters drew strength from their solid offense anchored on Kianna Dy, Savi Davison, Mika Reyes and Majoy Baron to notch their first win in the tournament.

Dy erupted for 16 kills to finish with 17 points for PLDT, while Davison was equally unstoppable by pumping in 13 points.

Reyes also shone by posting 10 attacks and two blocks for 12 points, even as Baron chipped in 10 points.

PLDT waxed hot at the attack line by pouring 66 kills compared to Choco Mucho’s 55 — big thanks to the playmaking skills of Kim Fajardo, who delivered 26 of the team’s 31 excellent sets.

While Davison and Reyes stepped up in the offense, the dynamic duo also took charge in the team’s net defense by combining for five of the squad’s eight blocks.

Caitlyn Viray and Isa Molde led the Flying Titans with 16 and 14 points, respectively, but their efforts went futile as Choco Mucho absorbed its second straight defeat in as many outings.

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