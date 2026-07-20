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Man hurt in elderly welder’s knife attack

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A police officer interviews the suspect following his arrest in Taguig City. (Photo from Taguig police/SPD)

By Jonathan Hicap

A 44‑year‑old man sustained an abrasion on his waist after narrowly escaping a stabbing attempt by an elderly man in Barangay Ususan, Taguig, on July 18.

Police said the victim was closing the gate of his residence at around 2:50 p.m. when a 77‑year‑old welder, identified only as alias “Rodolfo,” suddenly approached him from behind with a 10.5‑inch kitchen knife.

The suspect tried to stab him, but the victim managed to dodge the attack. In the process, however, he suffered an abrasion on the right side of his waist.

Witnesses quickly intervened to stop the assault, and the injured man went to Sub‑Station 4 of the Taguig police to report the incident. Responding officers arrested the suspect and seized the weapon.

The elderly suspect was later brought to the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section for documentation and will face attempted homicide charges before the Taguig prosecutor’s office.

Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco praised the swift response of the Taguig police in ensuring the victim received immediate assistance and the suspect was apprehended.

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