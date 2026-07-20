Elderly pedestrian dies in Pandacan crossing crash

By Diann Calucin

A senior citizen lost his life after being hit by a passenger jeepney along the northbound lane of President Quirino Avenue near Plaza Dilao in Pandacan, Manila on Saturday morning.

According to the Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit, the accident happened at around 10 a.m. on July 18.

The victim was struck while crossing the busy avenue, causing him to fall and sustain severe injuries.

He was rushed first to the Ospital ng Maynila and later transferred to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Authorities said the jeepney driver and operator are cooperating with the investigation and have pledged to shoulder the victim’s burial expenses. Charges have already been filed against the driver.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to relatives or anyone who may know the victim to coordinate with their office to help establish his identity and notify his family.

Investigators continue to look into the circumstances of how the jeepney hit the elderly man.