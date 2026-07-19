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Bat attack victim nabbed over pending theft case

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Richielyn Canlas

What began as a violent fistfight in Antipolo City ended with an unexpected twist when the injured victim was found to have a standing arrest warrant.

Police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. on July 16 in Barangay Bagong Nayon, where the 28‑year‑old man clashed with an unidentified suspect.

The confrontation escalated when the suspect struck him on the head with a baseball bat before fleeing.

The victim sought help from his mother and was rushed to Rizal Provincial Hospital, later transferred to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina due to the severity of his injuries.

While being treated, authorities discovered he was wanted for theft under Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code.

The warrant, issued in November 2025 by the Municipal Trial Court in Cities Branch 2 in Antipolo, carried a recommended bail of ₱3,000.

Police said the man remains confined at the hospital under custody.

 

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