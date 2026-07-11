Gov’t warned against South China Sea deal that weakens arbitral award

By Martin Sadongdong

The country should not enter into a South China Sea Code of Conduct (COC) that weakens the landmark 2016 arbitral ruling as doing so would erode the country’s sovereign rights and undermine international law, according to an independent think tank.

This was the call made by Stratbase Institute President Victor Andres “Dindo” Manhit on Friday, July 10, during a forum that marked the 10th anniversary of the arbitral award in Makati City.

The forum carried the theme, “A Decade of the Arbitral Award: Credible Deterrence in Defense of the West Philippine Sea.”

Manhit said the Philippines, as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, should ensure that the proposed Code treats the ruling as its legal foundation instead of making it a subject of negotiation.

“If today leaves us with one piece of unfinished business, it is this: the Award must be reflected in the ongoing negotiations for a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea,” he said.

“Our negotiators must have a clear mandate. Any Code of Conduct must uphold the Arbitral Award as the legal baseline, not treat it as a point for negotiation,” he added.

The national government has pushed to conclude a substantive and legally binding COC during its 2026 ASEAN chairmanship.

Negotiations have continued for years as claimant states seek rules to manage tensions in the South China Sea.

“Advancing these negotiations is important. But rushing into an agreement that undermines international law and disregards the legally binding 2016 Arbitral Award would compromise the sovereign rights and maritime entitlements of states, and weaken the very peace and stability the Code of Conduct is meant to protect,” Manhit pointed out.

The forum gathered defense officials, diplomats, security experts, and foreign envoys to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague on July 12, 2016.

The decision invalidated China’s sweeping claims over most of the South China Sea and affirmed the Philippines’ maritime entitlements in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

‘Arbitral Award should unite Filipinos’

Meanwhile, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who delivered the keynote address, said the Arbitral Award should unite Filipinos beyond politics.

“It is not only an award for the Philippines but an award for the world,” he said.

“We cannot afford consensus but we need convergence. We need purpose against a determined adversary whose relentlessness is uncaring for its own people.”

Teodoro said the arbitral ruling has become the basis of the country’s effort to defend its maritime rights and deepen cooperation with allies and partners.

Teodoro also visited Masinloc, Zambales, where he joined activities marking the ruling’s anniversary with coastal communities.

He said the observance was meant to bring the benefits of the country’s maritime rights closer to ordinary Filipinos.

“We chose to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Arbitral Award with you because this effort will only succeed if its benefits reach our people. This struggle will not succeed without the support of the Filipino people,” he said.

He later led the distribution of food packs, fish aggregating devices, batteries, and fishing gear to local fishermen.

The activity also included medical and dental missions.

“We hope that together we can open the West Philippine Sea and Bajo de Masinloc for all Filipinos today and for future generations,” he said.