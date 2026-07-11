A vision for Tempo beyond experience

By Patrick Ely Garcia

I officially became head of Tempo last June, and even now I sometimes pause to take in the weight of that responsibility.

Seven years in the industry isn’t a long time, and stepping into this role so early in my career feels both intimidating and exhilarating. I know people expect experience to be the main qualification for leadership, but I believe adaptability and vision matter just as much.

That’s what I bring to Tempo.

When I first joined Manila Bulletin, I had no idea what Tempo even was. My assignment was with the MB Online team, where I focused on digital content and learned how audiences consumed news in real time.

Tempo was just a name I’d hear occasionally, not something I thought would shape my future.

Looking back, that unfamiliarity gave me freedom—I wasn’t bound by preconceived notions of what Tempo should be, which now allows me to reimagine what it can become.

The pandemic in 2020 changed everything for me. I transitioned into reporting, covering stories in the middle of a national crisis.

Those years were intense, demanding accuracy, speed, and empathy in every piece I wrote. Reporting during that time taught me resilience and gave me a deeper appreciation for the responsibility journalists carry.

It was a crash course in the realities of the newsroom, and it prepared me for the leadership role I hold today.

Now, as Tempo’s head, I see my role as balancing tradition with transformation.

Tempo has decades of history, but it must also adapt to the realities of modern journalism.

My vision is to make Tempo a multi‑platform presence—reaching audiences not just through print but through reels, explainers, and digital formats that resonate with today’s readers.

My background in online journalism gives me the tools to lead this evolution.

I am not alone in this journey. Under the guidance and mentorship of my seniors in the Tempo team—Ms. Emily Bugarin, Sir Rey Lachica, and Sir Neil Ramos—I vow to do my best to uphold the legacy of the Tempo brand and continue its success towards the digital age.

Their wisdom and support remind me that leadership is not about standing alone but about learning from those who came before and carrying their lessons forward.

From not knowing what Tempo was to now steering its future, my journey reflects the transformation of journalism itself. It’s proof that adaptability and courage can matter just as much as experience.

As I continue to lead Tempo, I carry with me the lessons of my past, the mentorship of my seniors, and the promise of renewal for a brand that deserves to thrive in the modern media landscape.