Air quality in Cebu back to safe levels following Kanlaon eruption

By Calvin Cordova

CEBU CITY – Air quality in Metro Cebu has returned to safe levels but authorities continue to remind the public to be vigilant against the effects of the ashfall from the Mount Kanlaon eruption.

In an advisory on Saturday, July 11, the Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Visayas (DENR-7) said that continuous air quality monitoring indicated that the levels of fine particulate matter have safely returned to the “good” category.

The EMB said precautionary measures must still be taken as Mount Kanlaon in Negros Occidental remains under Alert Level 2.

“Because prevailing southwest winds continue to carry volcanic sulfur dioxide gas across the region, there is a notable probability of acid rain when these emissions mix with local rainfall and atmospheric moisture,” the EMB said.

Acid rain can cause mild skin irritation, damage backyard crops, and corrode exposed metal surfaces.

The public was reminded to stay indoors or wear masks when outdoors. The bureau said volcanic ash can cause severe damage to plants.

In Toledo City, a 10 percent crop damage rate was recorded in 11 upland barangays following the July 9 ashfall which affected vegetables, rice, and corn, according to Agriculture Office head Estrilla Bargamento.

Continued rains in the past few days helped wash ash off some plants, said Toledo disaster response officer Alexander Dennis Abella.

The city health office reported seven fever cases, one case of vomiting, and three cases of mild cough tied to the ashfall.

The Cebu Provincial Health Office reported two cases of respiratory illness linked to ashfall.

The two patients from Pinamungajan and Barili experienced difficulty breathing from the ashfall.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro appealed for continued vigilance even after air quality has improved.

“Let’s continue to be vigilant but please don’t worry. We are here and actively monitoring the situation with our national agencies,” Baricuatro said.