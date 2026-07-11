PH expresses concern over US-Iran developments, urges peaceful resolution

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

The Philippines, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), on Saturday, July 11, expressed deep concern over the recent developments between the United States and Iran, urging all parties to exercise restraint and return to diplomacy to prevent further escalation of tensions.

In a statement, the DFA said the renewed tensions threaten ongoing efforts to achieve a final peace agreement in the region.

“The Philippines is deeply concerned about the recent developments that have taken place between the US and Iran which threaten efforts towards a final peace agreement,” the DFA said.

The department called on the parties involved to de-escalate the situation through peaceful means.

“We call upon parties to exercise restraint and to return to the path of diplomacy to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict,” it added.

The DFA also assured the public that, based on its latest monitoring, no Filipino casualties have been reported amid the renewed tensions.

“As of this writing, there have been no reported cases of Filipino casualties in the wake of renewed tensions in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz,” the department said.

The Gulf region, including the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, is a vital global shipping route and remains under close international watch amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

The DFA has yet to announce any changes to its advisories for Filipinos in the affected areas, but said it continues to monitor the situation closely.