Senior couple stabbed after offering shelter in Cebu

A senior citizen couple was brutally attacked inside their store in Bogo City after offering shelter to a stranger during heavy rain on Sunday night, July 12.

Police said “Roberto,” 66, and his wife “Virginia,” 65, were inside their store in Purok Pangalwan, Barangay Nailon, when a man initially declined their offer to stay dry.

Moments later, the suspect forced his way in and repeatedly stabbed Virginia.

Roberto tried to fight off the attacker to protect his wife but was also stabbed before the suspect fled on a motorcycle driven by an accomplice waiting outside.

The couple sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City, then transferred to a hospital in Cebu City for further treatment.

Authorities said the motive remains unclear, and investigators are working to identify and locate the assailants. (Selena Atun)